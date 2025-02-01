Video: FOOL FOR LOVE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Steppenwolf Theatre Company's revival of Sam Shepard's dark and beautiful masterpiece Fool for Love, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is now playing through March 16, 2025 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater. Watch a trailer for the production here!

Fool for Love features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain as Martin (The Minutes, Superior Donuts), Tim Hopper as The Old Man (The Thanksgiving Play, Downstate) and Caroline Neff as May (POTUS, Another Marriage) with Nick Gehlfuss as Eddie (Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire) in his Steppenwolf debut.

In a sweltering motel room in the Mojave Desert, May and Eddie lick their wounds and get ready for another relentless round. This brawl is eternal and infernal. And the Old Man is always watching.

Perhaps the sexiest, most haunting play of the 20th century, Fool for Love is a twisted and tequila-soaked love letter from Sam Shepard, one of the greatest American Playwrights, indulging the need to get inside someone just to tear them apart.

Comments