Video: Beethoven's FIDELIO at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Performances run September 26 to October 10.
Ludwig van Beethoven's Fidelio will return to the Lyric Stage for the first time in 20 years, running September 26 to October 10. Check out a first look in the video here!
Leonore disguises herself as a young man in order to work in the prison, hoping to rescue her husband. Enrique Mazzola conducts this timeless political thriller in Matthew Ozawa’s production. Vocally radiant, uniquely charismatic South African soprano Elza van den Heever is joined by two exciting American artists and Lyric favorites — tenor Russell Thomas and baritone Brian Mulligan.
Language: Sung in German with projected English titles
Running Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes, including 1 intermission
Location: Lyric Opera House
Videos