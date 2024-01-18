VIDEO: Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA

Meet the cast of The Lyric Opera of Chicago's CINDERELLA — onstage January 21 through February 10 starring Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, Jack Swanson, Alessandro Corbelli, Joshua Hopkins, Nicholas Newton, Teresa Castillo, and Sophia Maekawa in Jean-Pierre Ponnelle's iconic production.

Considered one of his finest works, Rossini’s brisk and playful opera (titled La Cenerentola in Italian) glows with captivating singing performed by a thrilling cast of talents in an iconic fairytale production that has been seen on the world's most magnificent stages. This beloved and familiar tale, told with a few operatic twists, will delight Chicago audiences with its whimsical storytelling, dazzling vocal fireworks, and theatrical grandeur.

Love at first valet. Cinderella tells the tale of a downtrodden daughter, named Angelina in this version of the classic story, who endures her father Don Magnifico’s selfish ways. Life seems dreary for poor Angelina when Prince Ramiro, disguised as his valet Dandini, crosses her path and love ignites. Amidst a few complications and comical twists, their love story unfolds until its heartwarming conclusion, where love and forgiveness reign. Rossini’s musical score, filled with sparkling arias, showcases the exceptional vocal virtuosity of Angelina and Ramiro. Meanwhile, the humorous antics of Magnifico, Dandini, and the vain stepsisters Clorinda and Tisbe provide moments of pure comedic delight.

A director’s classic vision, once upon a Lyric Stage. In this classic production, originally conceived by the legendary director and designer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle and presented at Lyric under the leadership of revival director Gregory A. Fortner in his Lyric debut, audiences are transported into the opera’s magical realm with grandly scaled sets and elaborate costumes. Ponnelle was celebrated for his innovative and monumental stagings, skillfully weaving historical and cultural elements into the very fabric of the operatic masterpieces he directed; in Lyric’s production of Cinderella, his masterful touch adorns every element of the expansive set and costume design. The visual world of the opera is further crafted with the expertise of lighting designer Duane Schuler, whose work adds glimmer and shine to Ponnelle’s enchanting staging.

The magic wand of Yi-Chen Lin. The musical journey of Cinderella is guided by the acclaimed conductor Yi-Chen Lin in her Lyric debut. For three seasons, she held the prestigious position of Kapellmeister at the Deutsche Oper Berlin; her collaboration there with Lyric’s Music Director Enrique Mazzola spans several successful productions. Lin now brings her magical talents to Lyric, mesmerizing audiences by sprinkling musical stardust onto Rossini’s sparkling score.

A fairytale reunion for two world-renowned Rossini specialists. A mezzo-soprano of remarkable talent, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya makes her U.S. operatic debut as the heroine, Angelina. Berzhanskaya’s captivating stage presence and exceptional voice have made her a regular performer in Europe’s most esteemed opera houses. Later this season, she sings Angelina at the Vienna State Opera and the title role in Bizet’s Carmen in Vienna and at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. Jack Swanson stars as Prince Ramiro, in his Lyric debut. Swanson is quickly emerging as one of the opera world’s most sought-after young tenors, particularly renowned for his ability to navigate the acrobatic arias of Rossini. He has received two Richard Tucker Memorial Awards from Santa Fe Opera, where he was an Apprentice for two seasons before taking on leading roles like Count Almaviva in Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and Lindoro in Rossini’s The Italian Girl in Algiers. Both Berzhanskaya and Swanson appeared at the 2021 Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, and their reunion in these bravura roles in Cinderella promises to be an extraordinary experience for Lyric audiences.

Celebrating 50 years of operatic sorcery. This season marks the 50th anniversary of renowned baritone Alessandro Corbelli’s professional debut in his native Italy. Corbelli has been a beloved figure at Lyric since his debut as Marcello in Puccini’s La bohème in the 1986/87 Season. He is known for his impeccable comedic timing and vocal virtuosity, as witnessed earlier this season in his riotous portrayal of Sulpice in Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment. His much-anticipated performance as Don Magnifico in Cinderella stands as a testament to his enduring artistry and unwavering dedication to excellence in opera.

An unforgettable royal ensemble. The versatile and prominent baritone Joshua Hopkins shines in the role of Dandini, adding a deft comic touch to the opera. Audiences will be keen to welcome Hopkins back to Lyric, where he has been seen in a variety of roles, most recently as Raimbaud in Rossini’s Le Comte Ory in the 2022/23 Season. Also returning to Lyric is bass-baritone Nicholas Newton, who made his Lyric debut in the 2022/23 Season as the Father in Hansel and Gretel, and joins Cinderella as Alidoro, a philosopher and tutor to the Prince. Earlier this season, Newton starred in the world premiere of Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s Intelligence at Houston Grand Opera, and later this season he returns to the Metropolitan Opera for John Adams’s El Niño. Soprano Lindsey Reynolds and mezzo-soprano Sophia Maekawa, two members of Lyric’s acclaimed artist-development program — The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center — dive into the slapstick roles of the stepsisters Clorinda and Tisbe, delivering side-splitting laughs amidst their vocal brilliance.

[SPOILER ALERT: They live happily ever after.] Ponnelle’s iconic production of Rossini’s Cinderella has graced stages around the world, and his princely visual designs will transport Chicago audiences into his singular dream world. It’s a fairy tale come to life, and audiences are cordially invited to the royal ball of the season.

How To Get Tickets

Seven chances to see Cinderella: January 21 matinee, 26, 30, February 1 matinee, 4 matinee, 7 matinee, and 10, 2024.

A running time of 3 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission.

Sung in Italian, with easy-to-follow English translations projected above the stage.

Audio description, a guided touch tour of the set, and SoundShirts are available at the January 21 matinee performance. For more information, visit lyricopera.org/accessibility.

Lyric offers tickets for accompanied school-age children up to age 17, priced from $20–50 for all opera performances. For more information on purchasing child tickets, contact our Audience Services team by phone at 312.827.5600.

More information and tickets: visit Click Here or call 312.827.5600.





