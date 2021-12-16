Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN at Drury Lane Theatre

This joyous, family-friendly musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin’s hit songs.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Based on the classic film, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn follows retired song-and-dance man Jim's efforts to bring entertainment to his small Connecticut town. With the help of talented schoolteacher Linda, he turns his farmhouse into an inn and puts on spectacular shows celebrating all holidays.

Get a first look at footage below!

This joyous, family-friendly musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of Irving Berlin's hit songs, including the Academy Award-winning "White Christmas."

For more information visit: https://drurylanetheatre.com/holiday-inn/

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


