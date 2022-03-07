VIDEO: First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL at Paramount Theatre

Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again.

Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti to direct another signature blockbuster musical comedy.

Meet cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors, who is living a never-ending nightmare stuck in a small town whose biggest claim to fame is meteorologist groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. What sounds like an outlandish fantasy becomes an insightful look at discovering what you're capable of when you finally lower your defenses, find the selfless person within, and make the most of each day.

Will the groundhog see his shadow? Will you want to see this marvelously manic musical again and again? And again and again and again? Paramount thinks so! The New York Times agrees Groundhog Day: The Musical is "full of fertile and feverish theatrical imagination," not to mention its seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Paramount Theatre is beyond proud to present the Midwest regional premiere of this uproariously funny, surprisingly touching and simply inspirational musical comedy. Previews start Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Opening Night is Friday, February 4, at 8 p.m. Performances run through Sunday, March 13.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Single tickets, $36-$79, are on sale now. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.