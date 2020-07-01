VIDEO: Coronado Theatre's Staff on How the Theatre Has Persevered Since 1927

Fox 2 Now recently highlighted Rockford's Coronado Theatre, talking to staff about how the theatre has managed to keep patrons coming since it opened as a movie house in 1927.

"It's just a mind-blower, and particularly because what you're seeing at the street, you just have no idea what's behind these doors," Beth Howard, the Executive Director of Friends of the Coronado, said of the ornate decor of the theatre's interior. "You've stepped back in time. It's 1927 and it's beautiful."

The theatre underwent a restoration effort in 1999, which took 18 months and $18.5 million to complete. Thanks to generous members of the community, the theatre was able to complete the project.

"Our community is very proud of it and I think they have every reason to be proud of it, not only because it's here, but because they saved it," Howard said.

Watch the full segment below!

Learn more about the theatre and any upcoming events at coronadopac.org.

