VERBÖTEN Composer, Jason Narducy, Performs Solo Show March 14

The House Theatre of Chicago presents An Evening of Songs and Stories with Verböten Composer Jason Narducy, Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. Verböten is the world premiere musical inspired by Narducy's 1980's Evanston-based teenage punk rock band, directed by The House's Artistic Director Nathan Allen, with book by Brett Neveu and music and lyrics by Narducy and now extended through March 29 at the Chopin Theatre. Tickets for An Evening of Songs and Stories with Verböten composer Jason Narducy are $40 and may be purchased at www.thehousetheatre.com.

The House Theatre of Chicago and he are thrilled to be able to offer fans of Narducy, Verböten and The House a rare opportunity to experience this acclaimed musician's "Living Room" concert on the living room set of Verböten. The evening will highlight Narducy's career with him sharing songs and personal stories of his own multi-decade musical journey.

Jason Narducy is an Evanston-based musician. In 1982, at 11 years-old, he formed the seminal punk rock band Verböten with his childhood friends in an Evanston basement. Today, he plays bass in both the Bob Mould Band and Superchunk, and fronts Split Single, with whom he's recorded two albums with a rotating cast of stellar musicians, including Jon Wurster, Spoon's Britt Daniel, Wilco's John Stirratt, and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills.

It's 1983 in Chicago and it's do-or-die for Verböten-a band that is made up of outsider teens with seriously complex home lives. As they gear up for a show at The Cubby Bear that is sure to change their lives forever, can they keep their parents from destroying the fabric of their self-made punk rock family? With lyrics and music by Verböten's original guitarist, Jason Narducy, Verböten is inspired by the true story of Chicago's own young punks.

Ticket prices range from $30-60 and may be purchased by calling 773.769.3832 or by visiting www.thehousetheatre.com. Student and industry same-day discounted tickets are available at $20 for all dates, based on availability. Discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more are also available.

For additional information on Verböten and its cast and design team visit www.thehousetheatre.com.





