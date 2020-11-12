Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park to Present Virtual Cabaret On Black Friday

Uptown Music Theater will host a Virtual Cabaret on Friday, November 27.

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park has announced its second annual cabaret will be broadcast on Black Friday. Uptown Music Theater is a not-for-profit theater company providing performing arts education and training in Highland Park, IL.

Uptown Music Theater will host a Virtual Cabaret on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 8PM, featuring performances of favorite Broadway musical showtunes by local artists. The cabaret will be broadcast online exclusively. Tickets sold to the event will help to raise funds for Uptown Music Theater's inaugural musical theater production next year.

Tickets to attend the Virtual Cabaret are on sale now to the general public. To purchase tickets, visit www.umthp.org. Tickets are available for a minimum suggested contribution of $20. Links to the cabaret broadcast will be emailed before the performance.

"We are thrilled to provide an evening of family-friendly entertainment to our musical theater-loving community, friends and family on Black Friday. Over 20 artists will perform songs from Broadway musicals. Singers include Highland Park High School students and alumni, Highland Park/Highwood natives, and special guest performers. We are bringing live theater back to our community, one show at a time." Jamie Davidson, President.

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.

