Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Presents SEUSSICAL The Musical

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza - with full orchestra! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little girl with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The performances will be held at Northwood Theater, 945 North Avenue, Highland Park, IL on September 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7:30pm and September 3, 4, 10, 11 at 2:00pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189448Â®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umthp.org%2Fevent-details%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For additional information, please visit - https://www.umthp.org/