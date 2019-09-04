Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Launches In 2020

The Board of Directors of Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park is thrilled to announce its new, not-for-profit, organization launching in Highland Park, IL. The organization aims to bring musical theater, plays, and artistic performances directly to your community. Uptown Music Theater will premiere its inaugural full-scale Broadway musical at the Highland Park Community House in Highland Park, IL during the summer of 2020.

Uptown Music Theater will host a kickoff event on Friday, November 29, 2019, featuring a Musical Theater Cabaret performance starring Highland Park High School Alumni. The cabaret will take place at the Highland Park Community House (1991 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035) with a festive silent auction, desserts, a cash bar, and performances. The tickets sold to the attend the event will help to raise funds for Uptown Music Theater's inaugural production in the summer of 2020.

Tickets to attend the Cabaret are on sale now to the general public. To purchase tickets, visit www.umthp.org. Tickets are $20 online in advance and include entry to the event. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the evening of the event for $25.

"After many years of acting and producing shows, I decided to create a theater based on inclusiveness and kindness, where actors, musicians and the production team will grow and thrive. Highland Park has a rich tradition of embracing and supporting the fine arts with a wonderful high school theater program. We are bringing live theater back to the Highland Park community, where it belongs." Jamie Davidson, President.

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park's core mission is to provide educational instruction and training to help individuals improve and develop their capabilities in theater in a high-quality, professional, and non-discriminatory environment. UMT of HP will work cooperatively with Highland Park, Illinois, and surrounding communities, park districts, schools, and community organizations to create theatrical experiences that are meaningful, accessible, and inclusive.

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.





