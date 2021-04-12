Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Announces Auditions For FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park is accepting video vocal performance audition submissions for Freckleface Strawberry, The Musical.

Based on the beloved New York Times best-selling book by celebrated actress, Julianne Moore, the show is a fun and touching family musical. Specifically created to perform for young audiences, families can step inside of the book's pages with Freckleface and friends as they learn to "love the skin they're in." With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different - and that's what makes everyone special. Uptown Music Theater is a not-for-profit theater company, located in Highland Park, IL.

Performances - Saturday/Sunday matinees - July 24, 25, & 31, August 1

Location - Outdoors - Danny Cunniff Park, Highland Park, IL

Virtual Auditions -

· Accepting video vocal performance submissions through May 4th through the following link - Freckleface Strawberry Audition Form

· Please review the character descriptions and listen to the musical selections from the show at Music Theatre International

· Prepare an upbeat song in the style of the music of this show and appropriate for the character(s) you would like to play

· Your selection should be limited to 36 bars of the song or 90 seconds.

· Please sing your selection with accompaniment (a recorded track or someone playing piano). We prefer that you not sing acapella (unaccompanied).

Callbacks - May 22 or 23, outdoors, at Danny Cunniff Park, Highland Park, IL

Rehearsals - Beginning June 1st, outdoors, weeknights and weekends, at Danny Cunniff Park

There is no pay.

"We are seeking a strong ensemble of seven actors to play multiple roles in this premiere Chicagoland engagement. We are thrilled to open auditions to actors who have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to perform this summer. We will provide a safe, outdoor venue for callbacks, rehearsals and performances, so that we can provide family-friendly live entertainment to our musical theater-loving community once again." Jamie Davidson, President.

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.