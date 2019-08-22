United States Artists Appoints New Board Chair

United States Artists (USA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Henry as chair of the USA Board of Trustees. President and CEO of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Henry has been a USA trustee since 2014. He succeeds previous Board Chair, Steven H. Oliver, who will remain a trustee.

Henry's leadership comes at an integral moment in USA's evolution, a time when the organization is pioneering new ways to recognize and support the country's most compelling artists and cultural practitioners. As Board Chair, Henry will champion and advise USA as it complements its signature $50,000 unrestricted fellowship with new programs, prizes, and initiatives to be introduced over the coming years.

"It's been an honor to serve as USA's Board Chair, and I'm proud to hand the torch to Ed, who has already given our organization years of his expert guidance," says Steven H. Oliver.

"When USA was founded in 2006, it expanded the field of cultural philanthropy by focusing on direct, unrestricted support of artists across the country," Henry says. "I'm excited to work with our board and staff to help USA evolve into an even more valuable platform for artists by developing new resources that strengthen and enhance our annual awards."

Henry's deep experience in the field of cultural philanthropy will inform his coming tenure. Since 2009, Henry has served as the President and CEO of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. He also serves as President of several operating foundations, including the Duke Farms Foundation, which focuses on environmental stewardship, and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art, which operates a center for the study of Islamic arts and cultures and Building Bridges, a related grants program.

"Ed's accomplishments, along with his long-standing commitment and enthusiasm for supporting artists, makes him an ideal leader and advocate for USA," says USA President and CEO Deana Haggag. "It's a really generative time for us right now and I couldn't name a better partner to work with to advance our work and mission."

USA's Board of Trustees provides oversight for the organization's staff and operations. It is comprised of a diverse group of highly passionate individuals dedicated to USA's mission of supporting the country's most compelling artists and cultural practitioners.





