Underscore Postpones March Madness Tiny Storefront Concert Series and NOTES & LETTERS

After careful consideration, given the currently unfolding impact of COVID-19 on the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and the world, Underscore has decided to postpone the upcoming March Madness Tiny Storefront Concert Series and our Spring production of Notes & Letters.

The following statement has been released:

The health and safety of our artists, audiences, and community is our number one priority and based on available information we believe this is the most responsible course of action.

Ticket holders - we ask for your patience. An Underscore team member will contact you soon to determine how best to reschedule your tickets. If you are able, donating back the cost of your ticket or making a tax-deductible gift will directly impact Underscore's ability to fulfill our mission of developing and supporting new musicals.

The power of storytelling and connection through the arts, especially during times of uncertainty, is a special part of humanity. We look forward to sharing these experiences in person as soon as it is safe to do so. Until then, follow us on our social media channels for behind-the-scenes content of what is to come. We want to continue to be a space for creative engagement in any way we can.

Until we are all together again, we wish you wellness and light.





