Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre

After selling out six performances, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Ashley Gavin has added two additional performances on Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets for the added shows are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Ashley Gavin is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. She's been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu and Comedy Central, but is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast "We're Having Gay Sex."

Ashley is admired for her confidence, authenticity and unrelenting energy on stage. She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys. If you don't believe it, she was Carnival Cruiseline's first openly gay comedian. She exploded on the internet this year by showcasing her rare ability to authentically engage and improvise with guests on her podcast and audience members while on stage.

Performance schedule

Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Friday, February 24 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Saturday, February 25 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm (NOW ON SALE)

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.