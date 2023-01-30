Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre

Two Shows Added to Comedian Ashley Gavin's Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre

Gavin is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast “We’re Having Gay Sex.” 

Jan. 30, 2023  

After selling out six performances, The Den Theatre has announced comedian Ashley Gavin has added two additional performances on Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets for the added shows are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Ashley Gavin is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. She's been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu and Comedy Central, but is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast "We're Having Gay Sex."

Ashley is admired for her confidence, authenticity and unrelenting energy on stage. She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys. If you don't believe it, she was Carnival Cruiseline's first openly gay comedian. She exploded on the internet this year by showcasing her rare ability to authentically engage and improvise with guests on her podcast and audience members while on stage.

Performance schedule

Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Friday, February 24 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Saturday, February 25 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pm (NOW ON SALE)

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Red Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. Harris Photo
Red Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. Harris
Red Theater will present its second show of the 22/23 season: Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent. This world premiere production runs February 17 through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Avalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago Playwri Photo
Avalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago Playwrights
Avalanche Theatre Artistic Director Alexander Utz has announced the Next Draft Series, a new play incubator for Chicago playwrights. In line with Avalanche Theatre's mission to foster the development of new plays and playwrights in the Chicago theatre community, the Next Draft Series will feature workshop readings of three plays by Chicago playwrights.
Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Photo
Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of the stage play Steel Magnolias as the second show of its classic offerings for BTG's 60th Anniversary Season.
About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series Photo
About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series
About Face Theatre continues its 28th season with Re/Generation Studio, a series of innovative, intergenerational workshops focused on new works and the future of queer theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Red Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. HarrisRed Theater Presents World Premiere of INDOOR CATS By Mora V. Harris
January 30, 2023

Red Theater will present its second show of the 22/23 season: Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent. This world premiere production runs February 17 through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.
Avalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago PlaywrightsAvalanche Theatre Announces THE NEXT DRAFT SERIES Featuring Three Works By Chicago Playwrights
January 29, 2023

Avalanche Theatre Artistic Director Alexander Utz has announced the Next Draft Series, a new play incubator for Chicago playwrights. In line with Avalanche Theatre's mission to foster the development of new plays and playwrights in the Chicago theatre community, the Next Draft Series will feature workshop readings of three plays by Chicago playwrights.
Beverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIASBeverly Theatre Guild Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS
January 27, 2023

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of the stage play Steel Magnolias as the second show of its classic offerings for BTG's 60th Anniversary Season.
About Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop SeriesAbout Face Will Host Re_Generation Studio, A Free Workshop Series
January 27, 2023

About Face Theatre continues its 28th season with Re/Generation Studio, a series of innovative, intergenerational workshops focused on new works and the future of queer theatre.
Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5
January 26, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced, due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for three weeks of performances have been added to its presentation of the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. See photos from the production!
share