Two Shows Added for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka at The Den Theatre

Okatsuka's new special, “The Intruder,” is now streaming on HBOMax.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added two additional stand-up performances for comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Friday, February 3 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Okatsuka's two previously announced performances on Saturday, February 4 are SOLD OUT. Tickets for the added shows ($18 - $35) are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Atsuko Okatsuka is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer based in LA. Atsuko was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch for 2022." Her new special, "The Intruder," is now streaming on HBOMax. The show is also touring at JFL Montreal Festival and the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Atsuko made her late-night stand-up debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She was the special correspondent on Arsenio! Live for the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Atsuko stars in the new Comedy Central animated series Fairview and the Paramount+ feature film, Washingtonia, from EP Stephen Colbert. She's written for Adult Swim's The ERIC ANDRE Show and Soft Focus with Jena Friedman. Atsuko's on-screen credits include History of the World Pt. II (Hulu), Room 104 (HBO) and The Show Next Door with Randall Park (ROKU+). Atsuko was named a "Comedian to Watch" by Vulture & "Top 10 Comedians to Watch" for TimeOut LA. She is also fluent in Japanese and Mandarin.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, February 3 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm (NOW ON SALE!)

Saturday, February 4 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Tickets: $22 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, The DenTheatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




share