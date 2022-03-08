Trey Kennedy Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, May 13

University of Illinois Springfield & Live Nation have announced Trey Kennedy: The Are You For Real? Tour at UIS Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 13, 2022. Tickets on sale Thursday, March 10.



Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment. Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook where he has a combined 10+ million followers. He hopes to continue creating an array of entertaining content in order to deliver some joy where it's needed. Trey is currently creating content and podcasts across his social media while traveling the road performing for sold out crowds everywhere.





Tickets go on-sale Thursday, March 10th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $59 and $39 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.





For more information about the tour, go to treykennedy.com or UISpac.com





Covid notice: To ensure the safety of all participants, all event attendees will be required to comply with any Covid safety policies applicable to campus visitors that are in effect on event day. Please consult the UISpac.com website prior to attending any event at the UIS Performing Arts Center. If any event cannot proceed due to COVID safety measures in force on event day, ticket holders will be offered a full refund.