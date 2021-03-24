Trap Door Theatre's Presents LIVE FROM THE CLOSET & JUST SAY BLOW ME 

Trap Door Theatre will continue its Trap Open Series with Live From the Closet & Just Say Blow Me featuring Susan Mele.





Live From The Closet

Her name is Roxi Starr .....She's a famous cabaret singer that makes Liza Minnelli look like an amateur! Throughout Roxi's 30 year career she has performed with all of the greats....Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and most recently Bradley Cooper....and she has slept with all of them! She's written smash hits like Ballad of Billie Sue, Broken Dreams, One Thing and Mrs. Somebody. She is known for one of her most famous lyrics, "Life's a Bitch and Then You Die!"

Written by Susan Mele, Directed by Gene Fouche, Live From the Closet will run April 9th, 2021.

Just Say Blow Me

In the one-woman comedy Just Say Blow Me, Mele explores several characters who are attending a self-help weekend seminar. The show examines various addicts who hate other people that exercise self-control and ultimately come to the conclusion that "Just saying NO" is not the answer. You can do anything as long as you do it in moderation!

Written by Susan Mele and Leah Ryan, Directed by Ed Cheetham. Just Say Blow Me will run April 10th, 2021.

Learn more at www.trapdoortheatre.com.