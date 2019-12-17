Trade In Gifts You Don't Want For Tickets You Do at the Royal George Theatre

Did you get a present you don't want? Don't return it, re-gift it! Trade that unwanted item for a $10 ticket to either the hit comedy, Bible Bingo: An Act of Charity in Two Acts, or to Late Nite Catechism, both returning to their full schedules in January 2020 at the Royal George Theatre, starting January 3.

As part of their annual campaign to help nuns, Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment are once again trading tickets for presents.

For the entire month of January, bring in a holiday gift that someone was sure you wanted, but would make a perfectly good item to re-gift. Items collected will be donated to the Little Sisters of the Poor, who operate St. Mary's Home at 2325 N. Lakewood, Chicago.

Call the Royal George box office at 312-988-9000, use the code REGIFT for your $10 ticket.

Bring your item to the theater at 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Late Nite Catechism, written by Vicki Quade & Maripat Donovan, is an international hit comedy now in its 27th year, featuring "Sister" teaching her own style of catechism to her class, that's you, the audience members. The Chicago Reader calls it, "Gloriously funny!"

Bible Bingo is a comedy written by Vicki Quade about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo, featuring the character, Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun who now heads a fictitious archdiocese fundraising department. It's now in its 10th year.

"Bible Bingo is a really good show," says Theatre by Numbers. "A number of people get together to have some munchies and drinks. They play a few rounds of Bingo while they laugh, sing, chat, and goof around. It is a beautiful thing."

Go ahead.... resurrect your social life in this guaranteed night of divine entertainment! More fun than Sodom and Gomorrah!! So much fun, you'll have to confess it!!!

Bible Bingo will return to its open run on January 3, 2020. Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Late Nite Catechism returns to its schedule at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago. Tickets are $30. Group discounts are available. For ticket info, call the box office at 312-988-9000. For more information, check out our website, www.nuns4fun.com.





