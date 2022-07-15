Torrington Parks & Recreation Department to Present NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE in August

The Torrington Parks & Recreation Department will present the NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE FINALS on the Warner Theatre's Main Stage on Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm.



At the finals, contestants will perform with the Opening Night Band. Each contestant will sing one song during the opening round. The top five contestants will move on to the second round that night to sing one final song. The judges will select the top three finalists. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be awarded to the top three winners. Tickets are on sale now.



To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.