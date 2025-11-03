Tickets to TimeLine Theatre's EUREKA DAY to go on Sale This Week

Tickets for TimeLine Theatre Company's Chicago premiere production of the 2025 Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Play, EUREKA DAY, written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Lili-Anne Brown, will go on sale starting Tuesday, November 4. A sharply funny satire of progressivism, parenting, and public health, EUREKA DAY will play for a limited six-week engagement from January 13 – February 22.



At Berkeley, California's ultra-progressive Eureka Day School, every decision is made by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak hits, the school's carefully cultivated culture of inclusiveness spirals into chaos. As parents and board members clash over vaccines, personal freedoms, and viral misinformation, a community built on open-minded ideals implodes.



Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, this Chicago premiere presented by TimeLine Theatre Company tackles one of the defining questions of our time: how do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth?



EUREKA DAY had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, Calif., in 2018. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 and at the Old Vic in London in 2022, before returning to New York City and Broadway via Manhattan Theatre Club in 2024. The Broadway production was nominated for two Tony Awards and won for Best Revival of a Play. It also recently won the 2025 Drama League Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play.

