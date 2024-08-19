Tickets to SOME LIKE IT HOT in Chicago On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for SOME LIKE IT HOT in Chicago are on sale now. The show will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, October 22 – November 3, 2024. Individual tickets prices range from $30 - $125 with a select number of premium tickets available.

Individual tickets are available by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10+ are also on sale by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

