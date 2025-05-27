Tickets to MJ THE MUSICAL in Chicago on Sale Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for the highly anticipated return engagement of the musical MJ will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28. MJ makes its Chicago return at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, August 12-31. Ticket prices start at $49 with a select number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. See below for more ticket information and the performance schedule.

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Chicago. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; Sydney, Australia and once again at the Nederlander Theatre in August.

