Tickets to MJ THE MUSICAL in Chicago on Sale Tomorrow

MJ makes its Chicago return at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, August 12-31.
Individual tickets for the highly anticipated return engagement of the musical MJ will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28. MJ makes its Chicago return at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, August 12-31. Ticket prices start at $49 with a select number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. See below for more ticket information and the performance schedule.
Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Chicago. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; Sydney, Australia and once again at the Nederlander Theatre in August.
The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.
