Tickets to Go on Sale for RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Broadway In Chicago is delighted to announce that individual tickets for RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW will go on sale to the public this Friday, December 6, 2019. RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) for a limited one-week engagement from February 4 - 9, 2020.

RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again and immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance - beloved by fans of all ages.

For more information, visit: www.riverdance.com.

Follow @Riverdance on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2PM & 7:30PM

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30PM

Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30PM

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2PM & 8PM

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW will go on sale Friday, December 6 and range in price from $32 - $90 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You