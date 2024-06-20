Tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS in Chicago On Sale Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, will go on sale tomorrow, June 21. AIN’T TOO PROUD will play for one week only from September 24 - 29, 2024 at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe). Ticket information can be found below.

Individual tickets will be available at BroadwayInChicago.com. Groups of 10+ can be purchased by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Subscribers can add tickets to their package by logging onto their account. Ticket prices range from $38-$116 with a select number of premium seats. For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

