Tickets on Sale For HAMILTON in Chicago This Week

Broadway In Chicago announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 12 online or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Tickets for this limited engagement will be available for performances March 4—April 26, 2026, at the CIBC Theatre.



There is a maximum purchase limit of nine (9) tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $40–$159, with a select number of premium seats available from $183 for all performances. Additional fees apply for online purchases. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. See below for information on group sales of 10 or more, additional ticket information, and the performance schedule.



Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Chicago engagement should be made through www.BroadwayInChicago.com.”



Casting for HAMILTON will be announced at a later date.



A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.



Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

