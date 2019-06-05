Tickets for THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour On Sale June 7

Broadway In Chicago is delighted to announce tickets for THE BAND'S VISIT will go on sale on Friday, June 7. THE BAND'S VISIT won 10 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) for a limited two-week engagement September 3-15, 2019.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of Tewfiq in the upcoming North American tour of THE BAND'S VISIT. He created this role in the 2007 film of The Band's Visit and most recently played it on Broadway. Joining him for the tour is Chilina Kennedy in the role of Dina (known best for her historic run as Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful The Carole King Musical).

The cast will also include Jennifer Apple as Anna, Mike Cefalo as Telephone Guy, Adam Gabay as Papi, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, Joe Joseph as Haled, Sara Kapner as Julia, Pomme Koch as Itzik, Ronnie Malley as Camal, James Rana as Simon, Or Schraiber as Zelger, and David Studwell as Avrum, along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman and Bligh Voth.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT won 10 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Yazbek), Best Book (Itamar Moses), Lead Actress (Katrina Lenk), Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada), Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi) and Director (David Cromer); the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIT has broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced on Broadway by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for THE BAND'S VISIT are Allan Williams and Seth Wenig.

THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of Answer Me on NBC's Today .

