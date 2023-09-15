Tickets On Sale Now For DESTINOS Festival in Chicago

Tickets are now on sale for Destinos, 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Chicago’s annual citywide festival showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America, September 28-November 12, 2023.

Each fall, Destinos is a cultural high point of Chicago’s Latino Heritage Month, showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. The festival is produced by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), and presented annually to drive Chicago’s vibrant Latino theater scene to a more prominent level locally, nationally and internationally.

This year, the Destinos 2023 line-up includes 17 productions all new to Chicago debuting at theaters large and small throughout the city this fall, including four world premieres, one North American premiere, three U.S. premieres and five Midwest premieres.

“This year's Destinos offers un poquito de todo for everyone! We cannot wait to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our Latinidad through the many theater productions we'll see playing all over the city this fall. Being able to bring international and national productions to Chicago is exciting. But shining a spotlight on local Latine theater gems is an honor. Chicago’s Latine theater companies, after all, are the heart of Destinos,” said CLATA Executive Director Jorge Valdivia.

Destinos performances, whether solo shows or large scale productions, do sell out, so Chicagoans and visitors alike are encouraged to get their tickets now to experience a diverse slate of shows playing on Chicago’s top stages throughout the fall.

Visit destinosfest.org for tickets and information.