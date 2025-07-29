Tickets Now On Sale for DREAM HOU$E at Refracted Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets are now on sale for Refracted Theatre Company's next production, Dream Hou$e, written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, September 12 - October 18, at the Den Theatre.

Two sisters are appearing on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.” As they perform for the camera the show starts to slip into the surreal: one sister grapples with turmoil in the family’s ancestral past and the other learns how much she’s willing to sacrifice for the family’s future. Dream Hou$e, which earned both the Kendeda Award and Steinberg Playwriting Award in 2021, is a crowd-pleasing comedy with a twist that asks: What is the cultural cost of progress in America? And is cashing in always selling out?

The cast of Dream Hou$e includes Jacki Hydock (she/her, Patricia); Elena Victoria Feliz (she/her, Julia); Ashlyn Lozano (she/her,Tessa); Collin Quinn Rice (they/them, The Crew); Melody Murray (she/her, The Crew); Madison Hill (they/them, The Crew); Victoria Angelina Cruz (she/her, Julia U/S); Jessica Little (she/her, Patricia U/S); Spencer Diaz Tootle (she/her/ella, Tessa U/S) and Grey Sindaco (they/them, Crew U/S).

The creative team includes Eliana Pipes (she/her, playwright); Laura Alcalá Baker (she/they, director); Alix Rhode (she/her, assistant director); Anna Vu (she/her, stage manager); Patrick Starner (he/him, production manager); Becca Venable (she/her, technical director); Lynde Rosario (she/her, dramaturg); Sierra Walker (she/her, lighting designer); Eleanor Kahn (she/her, scenic designer); Kotryna Hilko (she/her, Costume Designer); Ethan Korvne (he/him, sound designer and composer); John Boesche (he/him, media designer); Molly May (they/them, co-prop designer); Roman Jones (they/them, co-prop designer); Ray Sanchez (he/him, hair and wig designer) and Henrí Mitchelle (she/her, makeup designer).