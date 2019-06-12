Theatrical Sound Designers And Composers Association (TSDCA) Hold Fourth Annual Membership Meeting

Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced their fourth annual membership meeting, with events for both members as well as the general public. On June 23rd-24th, the TSDCA will hold two days of public panels and discussions regarding sound design and composition in theatre. After three years of holding the annual meeting in New York City, the TSDCA will be changing its location this year to Chicago, in order to highlight the organization's growing national membership. The events will be held at the brand new headquarters of Shure, 125 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603 from 11am-8pm on June 23rd, and 10:30am-8pm on June 24th.

The official lead sponsor of this year's meeting is Shure, with Ben Escobedo (senior market development specialist - professional audio) and Bill Ostry (regional sales manager) giving a special presentation titled "Shure Master Class: Wireless Techniques & Best Practices". TSDCA's corporate members include: Meyer Sound, d&b audiotechnik, DPA Microphones, Figure53, L'Acoustics, Lectrosonics, Lighting & Sound America Magazine, Masque Sound, Point Source Audio, and TiMax.

The schedule of events for the fourth annual TSDCA membership meeting is as follows:

Sunday, June 23rd

10:30am - Welcome Reception

11:00am - Session #1 - "Welcome To Chicago: A Look At What Makes Chicago Stand Out Theatrically" - featuring Ron OJ Parson, Harmony France, Christine Binder, Jack Magaw, Anish Jethmalani, and Christine Pascual, moderated by Victoria Deiorio

1:30pm - Session #2 - "Intersectionality In Sound Design" - featuring Jenn M. Jackson, PhD

4:00pm - Session #3 - "Panel Discussion: Noise Floor in the Theater - How And Why To Address It" - moderated by David Budries

6:00pm - Session #4 - "Orchestrators and Composers: Demystifying The Collaboration" - featuring Rona Siddiqui and James Lamb, moderated by Lindsay Jones

8pm - Annual Meeting - MEMBERS ONLY

Monday, June 24th

10:00am - Session #5 - "Shure Master Class: Wireless Techniques & Best Practices" - featuring Ben Escobedo and Bill Ostry

12:00pm - Session #6 - Panel Discussion: Assistants and Associates: Defining and Discussing Roles and Common Practice - featuring Beth Lake, Charles Coes, Megan Culley, Chris LaPorte, and David Naunton

2:30pm - Session #7 - "Ethnomusicology" featuring Katherine Brucher of DePaul University

4:30 pm - Session #8 - "Mixing A Musical" featuring Jessica Paz and Sten Severson

6pm - End of day

Fee:

Free to all current members.

Cost for Non-Members of TSDCA: $60/day

Fee waived with membership application.

Where:

Shure Headquarters

125 S Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Please visit www.tsdca.org for the latest information on scheduling and guests.





