Theatrical Sound Designers And Composers Association (TSDCA) Hold Fourth Annual Membership Meeting
Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced their fourth annual membership meeting, with events for both members as well as the general public. On June 23rd-24th, the TSDCA will hold two days of public panels and discussions regarding sound design and composition in theatre. After three years of holding the annual meeting in New York City, the TSDCA will be changing its location this year to Chicago, in order to highlight the organization's growing national membership. The events will be held at the brand new headquarters of Shure, 125 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603 from 11am-8pm on June 23rd, and 10:30am-8pm on June 24th.
The official lead sponsor of this year's meeting is Shure, with Ben Escobedo (senior market development specialist - professional audio) and Bill Ostry (regional sales manager) giving a special presentation titled "Shure Master Class: Wireless Techniques & Best Practices". TSDCA's corporate members include: Meyer Sound, d&b audiotechnik, DPA Microphones, Figure53, L'Acoustics, Lectrosonics, Lighting & Sound America Magazine, Masque Sound, Point Source Audio, and TiMax.
The schedule of events for the fourth annual TSDCA membership meeting is as follows:
Sunday, June 23rd
10:30am - Welcome Reception
11:00am - Session #1 - "Welcome To Chicago: A Look At What Makes Chicago Stand Out Theatrically" - featuring Ron OJ Parson, Harmony France, Christine Binder, Jack Magaw, Anish Jethmalani, and Christine Pascual, moderated by Victoria Deiorio
1:30pm - Session #2 - "Intersectionality In Sound Design" - featuring Jenn M. Jackson, PhD
4:00pm - Session #3 - "Panel Discussion: Noise Floor in the Theater - How And Why To Address It" - moderated by David Budries
6:00pm - Session #4 - "Orchestrators and Composers: Demystifying The Collaboration" - featuring Rona Siddiqui and James Lamb, moderated by Lindsay Jones
8pm - Annual Meeting - MEMBERS ONLY
Monday, June 24th
10:00am - Session #5 - "Shure Master Class: Wireless Techniques & Best Practices" - featuring Ben Escobedo and Bill Ostry
12:00pm - Session #6 - Panel Discussion: Assistants and Associates: Defining and Discussing Roles and Common Practice - featuring Beth Lake, Charles Coes, Megan Culley, Chris LaPorte, and David Naunton
2:30pm - Session #7 - "Ethnomusicology" featuring Katherine Brucher of DePaul University
4:30 pm - Session #8 - "Mixing A Musical" featuring Jessica Paz and Sten Severson
6pm - End of day
Fee:
Free to all current members.
Cost for Non-Members of TSDCA: $60/day
Fee waived with membership application.
Where:
Shure Headquarters
125 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60603
Please visit www.tsdca.org for the latest information on scheduling and guests.