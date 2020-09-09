Theatre at the Center Cancels 2020 Season

Information regarding procedures for a refund or an opportunity to convert the ticket price to a donation to TATC will be available on the website.

The curtain is coming down on the 2020 season at Theatre at the Center (TATC). Currently, TATC has no plans for the immediate future to host or schedule special event performances or create original productions.

Since early March, 2020, TATC has been carefully evaluating how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact services offered to patrons and the theater community. Through the pandemic, many business operations have required restructuring or downsizing due to stay at home orders and other measures to help stop the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, those efforts have resulted in the theater productions being halted and subsequently a reduction in workforce.

"The safety of our cast, crew, musicians and audience has always been our highest priority," said Marie Forszt, vice president Marketing & Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc. (parent company to the theatre). "We look forward to returning to our stage, but only when it is safe to do so. After careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue all theater productions, educational offerings and special events effective September 20, 2020. We greatly value the loyalty and support of our patrons and guests and hope we will be able to offer theater productions and special events in the future."

Other business operations housed at The Center for Visual & Performing Arts include Trama Catering, South Shore Arts Gallery and Gift Shop and the Northwest Indiana Symphony. These businesses have been able to continue to operate by enacting precautions to be able to accommodate the governor's orders for social distancing. Some of those safety precautions include all staff and visitors wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and increased intervals of cleaning in high traffic areas.

For patrons with season tickets or single event tickets, information regarding procedures for a refund or an opportunity to convert the ticket price to a donation to TATC will be available on the website, https://www.theatreatthecenter.com/. The Theatre Box Office, 219-836-3255, will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 8-11, to answer questions. Please note that refunds will not be processed on site, but handled as an automatic full refund from the box office ticketing system to patrons via credit card accounts or issued as a mailed check, based on the payment option used for the original payment transaction.

