Theatre Above The Law To Present Original Adaptation Of CYRANO At Jarvis Square Theater

Theatre Above the Law will present an original adaptation of CYRANO at the Jarvis Square Theater in Chicago. The production is written by Michael Dalberg and directed by Tony Lawry and will be staged in the venue’s 30-seat performance space.

Dalberg’s adaptation reimagines Edmond Rostand’s classic story, centering on Cyrano, who communicates her love for the much-admired Roxanne through Christian. The production explores themes including body image, self-doubt, and misogyny within a romantic and comedic framework.

The cast features Ines Manuel, Bryce Ranee, Riles Holiday, Isabel Koleno, Phillip Heflin, and Shail Modi.

Performances run March 13 through April 12, with previews on March 13 and 14. Shows are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Performances take place at the Jarvis Square Theater, located at 1439 W. Jarvis Avenue.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased by phone at 773-655-7197.