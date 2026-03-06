FAREWELL OPPORTUNITY World Premiere to be Presented at Filament Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Filament Theatre, the Northwest Side's premier theater for young audiences, will present the world premiere of Farewell Opportunity from May 2-17, 2026.

Commissioned by Filament Theatre in 2019 and written by local Chicago playwright Georgette Kelly, Farewell Opportunity tells the story of Halley, who visits the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and meets the Opportunity Mars rover.

The two have something in common: a curious spirit and a shortened life expectancy. Halley and the NASA scientist in charge of the Mars mission find themselves transformed by an unlikely friendship—with each other, and with a rolling robot millions of miles away. With poetic language and magical realism, Farewell Opportunity explores the question “How do you keep on roving when you—or someone you love—faces a dust storm that threatens to block out the sun?”

Farewell Opportunity will be performed on Wednesdays at 10 AM, Saturdays at 11 AM & 2 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM & 6 PM. Previews will be held April 25-April 29. All ages welcome, best enjoyed by ages 5+. School and community group pricing available.