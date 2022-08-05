The Yellow Rose Theatre To Present GIGI'S PARTY At Den Theatre

The Yellow Rose Theatre will continue its 3rd season with a fresh take on Joseph Zaki's Gigi's Party, an exploration into the progression of technology, healthcare, and the meaning of life in the year 2058, directed by Kelly Levander.

The production will play August 17 - September 3, 2022 on The Den Theatre's 2A Stage, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 in Chicago. Tickets are currently available to the public at GigisParty.com or by calling The Den Box Office at (773) 697-3830.

Please note: In accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, all artists, performers, staff, and patrons 5 years of age or older who are attending events at The Den Theatre must provide proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination. View more details at https://thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

The production will feature Katherine Wettermann, Kieran O'Connor, Sean Frett, Joe Bushell, Elizabeth Keller, Madeline Diego, Sophia Vitello, and Joseph Zaki.

Gigi's Party takes place in the year 2058. Fatal diseases are a thing of the past. Technology is deeply embedded in the healthcare profession. Because of these medical advances, life expectancy will have risen from 70 to 160 years.

The play explores highly positive, transformational benefits of technology against humanity's struggle to adjust to the rapid progress, addressing questions like, "How will technology enhance our lives a few years from now? How will the future generation handle depression and suicide? What role will religion play?" These are some of the enduring questions that will be transformed by technology in 2058 but that we as individuals, and as a human race, will still have to address. CW: This play contains a theme of suicide.

Director Kelly Levander comments, "Our society has been collectively processing so many existential topics over the past two years. We have had the time to think about what quality of life should be, where scientific advances could take us, and for some of us, the role religion plays in helping us process this beautiful gift of life. I have no doubt that scientific advances will take us to a place where we do get to live a longer life, and what that does to people who don't always enjoy this existence. In Gigi's case, she must tackle morality, mortality, and spirituality in her choice to continue life. Gigi's Party is a play that resonates with anyone who is living a human existence. It combines humor and romance together with so many of the deep questions we often have rumbling around in our subconscious."

The production team includes Nupur Gurjar (set design), Ellie Humphreys (lighting design), Kelly Levander (costume, sound design), Sean Frett (props), and Joshua Fitch (stage manager).