The Top 5 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 14 Are Coming to the Hard Rock Live Stage in March

The Top 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's new Hard Rock Live venue on March 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale.

The Top 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 returns with an all-new production. Performers include Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill, the reigning queen. Line-up is subject to change.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, also known simply as "Angie", is the epitome of southern charm, high glamour, and Atlanta drag pageantry at its absolute finest. From the country roads of Sparta, GA to the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Angie is conquering the world with her sweet spirit and unwavering love, and passion for drag. Stay tuned, because you may see The Southern Belle of ATL captivating an audience near you and that's one performance you don't want to miss.

Bosco is a crossdressing stripper with nice teeth, a fat ass, and a can-do attitude. She is capable of both putting on clothes and looking nice in them. She is as naked as she is evil. Hailing from the anarchist district of Seattle, Bosco hopes to claw her way to the Season 14 RuPaul's Drag Race crown with her signature combination of killer wit and bare legs.

Now a Chicago local, Daya Betty is a head-turning drag artist that proudly got her start in the gritty dive bar scene of Springfield, Missouri. Whether she is stomping to the club in her 10′ platforms or making her world debut on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, there is always one thing you can count on from Daya Betty - and that's to expect the unexpected.

Lady Camden is America's very own spice girl! Yes babes, professional ballerina meets 90's pop-princess. Sometimes she's regal and refined and sometimes she's just trash from Camden Town... either way she remains ladylike as f**k! Hailing from across the pond, this little garbage spice made California home when she settled in Sacramento, dancing her little tooshy off with the Sacramento Ballet. Shortly after moving to the gayest city in America and discovering Drag... Lady Camden was born and San Francisco gained it's very own British Queen!

Willow Pill is an adorable, fun and twisted little doll that hails from both your sweetest dreams and your grossest nightmares. In order to encapsulate the human experience, Willow's drag is simultaneously joyful & sad, sexy & nasty, jaw-dropping & embarrassing. Willow got her start as a rising starlet in the sticky clubs of Denver, Colorado but now resides in Chicago, Illinois where she has solidified herself as a glorified clown. Currently, Willow is living her dream as your reigning queen on season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race. So take a Willow Pill, and get ready for the craziest trip of your life.

Tickets for RuPaul's Drag Race are on sale now. Tickets are $50 and up. This show is full seated. Ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005D8407E77C92.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216523®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,207 including standing room only.