The Second City's TOTALLY BONKERS IMPROV SHOWDOWN Returns On June 12

The Second City invites you to our outrageously wacky, family-friendly kids show, Totally Bonkers Improv Showdown, this summer. With performances starting June 12, bring the whole gang to watch two teams of totally top-notch improv maniacs face off in a comedy showdown of totally bonkers proportions.

"I think this show is going to be ridiculous," said returning director, Matt Hovde. "The kids and even the adults in the audience will be playing along with us as we put a Second City spin on traditional improv games and game show tropes into a perfect blend of organized chaos. It'll feel like a game show gone off the rails. We have an amazing cast of improvisers who know how to play for kids and teens at the top of their intelligence but aren't afraid to let themselves be goofy at the same time."

Totally Bonkers Improv Showdown plays Wednesdays at 11:30 am starting on June 12. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com. Groups of 16 or more can email our Group Sales Department at groups@secondcity.com for information on rates and catering options.

Totally Bonkers Improv Showdown is the perfect adventure for school or camp groups, birthday parties, or a fun weekday adventure. Recommended for kids ages 5-12.

About The Second City

Since opening its doors 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You