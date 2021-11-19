The Second City Presents IT'S A WILD, WACKY, WONDERFUL LIFE Lights Up The MAC December 12

The Second City returns to the McAninch Arts Center just in time for the holidays with "It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.



While the weather outside could be frightful, the laughter inside will be most delightful as comedy's best and brightest roast the chestnuts out of all the things we lovingly loathe about the holiday season with a delightful mix of satirical sketches and songs. An improv section based on audience suggestions will add something fun and unexpected to this highly entertaining performance.



The cast will feature Hannah Ingle, David Iqbal, Bill Letz, Claudia Martinez and Claire McFadden. Director is Cat McDonnell; Music Director is Stuart Mott; Stage Manager is Isabel Patt. (All actors and stage managers are members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional Actors and Stage Managers.)



The Second City has produced some of the most unforgettable satire and influential comedians of the last 60 years. The company continues to launch the careers of comedy superstars including Bill Murray, John and Jim Belushi, Mike Myers, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Stiles, Horatio Sanz, Tim Meadows, Joan Rivers, John Candy, Chris Farley, and many more. Its pioneering methods have inspired mindsets and behaviors that lead to rapid innovation and incomparable content. Second City Works uses those same methods to create events, content and professional development programs that drive personal grown and organizational improvement.



Tickets



The Second City: "It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life" comes to the McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30-$38. For tickets and more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000.



Please note: this performance contains adult or mature content.



The MAC Giving Tree is accepting food donations for the COD Fuel Pantry and books, candles, board games, socks/slippers and more for Metropolitan Family Services DuPage. Bring your donation items to the performance and leave your items under the holiday tree. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more details.