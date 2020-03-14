The Second City Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

The Second City has made the decision to suspend all Chicago performances in order to most fully support the health and well-being of their audience, staff, and performers. This "dramatic pause" will go into effect today and last through March 26 or until further notice.

Ticket holders for all Second City Chicago performances scheduled for Friday, March 13 through Thursday, March 26 are invited to contact the box office at (312) 337-3992 or via live chat at secondcity.com. While they will happily refund you, they also ask you to consider showing support for the actors, musicians, hosts, servers, and staff by rescheduling for future performances or putting your balance on a Second City gift card to use towards a future date. Please be patient with the Customer Service Representatives as they do their best to handle this unprecedented situation.

At this time, Second City Training Center classes remain in session.

The Second City will get back to the business of making you laugh just as soon as we can. In the meantime, they will monitor the situation with the CDC and local government and provide updates as they become available.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You