Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL

The play is an unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter and sheds new light on the legendary playwright, William Shakespeare.

Dec. 06, 2022 Â 
The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL

The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17-March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).

Gunderson, one of the most produced playwrights in the U.S., reveals what many don't know about the man behind such literary masterpieces as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet: Without Henry Condell and John Heminges, half of Shakespeare's plays would have been lost forever. After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives-borrowing, begging and banding together to get it done. Set amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, the play is an unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter and sheds new light on the legendary playwright.

Directing The Book of Will is SSP company member Jim Masini, whose past directing credits include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Tempest, Arms and the Man, As You Like It and many others. The cast includes SSP company members Alexandra T. Cross, Shelley DeHosse, Russ Gager, Julie Mitre, Eric S. Prahl, Renae Stone and Vito Vittore. Other cast members include Bill Chamberlain, Karyn Louise Doerfler, David R. Feiler, Angelika Giatras, Timothy Griffin, Jelani Julyus, Wesley Prahl, Ian Saderholm and Silas Stapleton. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Beth Bruins as stage manager and Nancy Pollock as producer. Also on the team is Samuel Stephen as lighting designer.

SSP's 41st season concludes with It's Only A Play by Terrence McNally, directed by Robert-Eric West, April 28-May 21.

SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

THE BOOK OF WILL


Running February 17-March 12, 2023,
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey*,
at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago.
Free parking is available.
There will be talkbacks with the director and
cast members following the Feb. 26 and Mar. 5 matinees.

Full-priced tickets are $30; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $25, and students with valid IDs may purchase $25 tickets at the door; group rates also are available.
For current protocols related to COVID-19, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.

All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11 Photo
SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11
Sarah Silverman will return to The Chicago Theatre with her Grow Some Lips tour on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director Photo
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has announced that Peter G. Andersen will be joining the company as its new Artistic Director in January 2023. Andersen takes the artistic helm after a nationwide search and will set the stage for the thousands of annual attendees who look to Oak Park Festival Theatre not just for summer Shakespeare in the park but also for new interpretations of classic works year-round.Â 
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22 Photo
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22
Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans have announced the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running in-person January 13â€“22, 2023.
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members Photo
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members
Chicago actors Nick Conrad, Courtney Marie and Reid Henry have joined Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company. All three were seen in Ghostlight productions this past season.

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP at House of Blues Chicago in MarchPorchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP at House of Blues Chicago in March
December 7, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced Chicago Sings Broadway Pop,Â its annual fundraising concert,Â Monday, March 27, 2023 at the House of Blues Chicago,Â 329 N Dearborn St, directed byÂ Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in JuneComedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in June
December 7, 2022

Comedian Nate Bargatze announced 26 dates for his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, IL on June 1, 2023.
Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass TheatreTickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre
December 7, 2022

Â Lookingglass Theatre CompanyÂ has announced that ticketsÂ are on sale nowÂ for the World Premiere ofÂ VilletteÂ byÂ SaraÂ Gmitter.Â Adapted from the Charlotte BrontÃ« novel,Â VilletteÂ isÂ aÂ deeply surprising storyÂ featuring BrontÃ«'s most modern of heroines:Â aÂ love story, a ghost story,Â andÂ anÂ adventurousÂ odyssey,Â revealing and unravelingÂ life's mysteries.Â 
Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023
December 7, 2022

Comedian Pat McGann will make his debut at The Chicago Theatre â€“ his hometown theater â€“ with Pat McGann: Live at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.Â 
The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILLThe Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL
December 6, 2022

The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17â€“March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).
share