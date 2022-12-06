The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL

The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17-March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



Gunderson, one of the most produced playwrights in the U.S., reveals what many don't know about the man behind such literary masterpieces as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet: Without Henry Condell and John Heminges, half of Shakespeare's plays would have been lost forever. After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives-borrowing, begging and banding together to get it done. Set amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, the play is an unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter and sheds new light on the legendary playwright.



Directing The Book of Will is SSP company member Jim Masini, whose past directing credits include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Tempest, Arms and the Man, As You Like It and many others. The cast includes SSP company members Alexandra T. Cross, Shelley DeHosse, Russ Gager, Julie Mitre, Eric S. Prahl, Renae Stone and Vito Vittore. Other cast members include Bill Chamberlain, Karyn Louise Doerfler, David R. Feiler, Angelika Giatras, Timothy Griffin, Jelani Julyus, Wesley Prahl, Ian Saderholm and Silas Stapleton. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Beth Bruins as stage manager and Nancy Pollock as producer. Also on the team is Samuel Stephen as lighting designer.



SSP's 41st season concludes with It's Only A Play by Terrence McNally, directed by Robert-Eric West, April 28-May 21.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

THE BOOK OF WILL



Running February 17-March 12, 2023,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey*,

at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago.

Free parking is available.

There will be talkbacks with the director and

cast members following the Feb. 26 and Mar. 5 matinees.



Full-priced tickets are $30; tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $25, and students with valid IDs may purchase $25 tickets at the door; group rates also are available.

For current protocols related to COVID-19, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.