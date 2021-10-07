The Impostors Theatre Company Returns with Chicago Premiere of THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA 

The Impostors Theatre Company returns this November for their third season with the Chicago premiere of The House of Baba Yaga, by ITC ensemble member Emma Smart and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen.

The House of Baba Yaga runs November 5 - 20, 2021 in the performance space at City Lit Theater Company, 1020 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660.

Four teenagers break into a secluded, likely-condemned, definitely-haunted house in the woods. An evening of proverbial secret sharing and scare tactics quickly escalates into a frightening, supernatural game. Because the house really isn't abandoned at all-its tenant is one of the most ancient witches in all time, and she's been calling this game for a lot longer than her guests. The prize? Walking away with their lives.

Written by Impostor Emma Smart and brought to its taloned feet by a team of visionaries, The House of Baba Yaga plunges-or, rather, skyrockets-its characters and audience into the belly of a larger-than-life funhouse. This contemporary take on an age-old fable will challenge expectations, beliefs, relationships, and the pitfalls of wielding power and agency. Consider the door open.

The cast of The House of Baba Yaga includes ITC ensemble member Emily Gulbrandsen in the titular role of Baba Yaga, with Alexandra M. Hunter as Piper, Asya Meadows as Fred, Jaclyn Jensen as Willow, and Anna Sciaccotta as Ursula. The cast is rounded out by Kelsey Fortier, Tulsi McDaniels, Anna Roemer, and Rachel Borgo as the Spirits of the House.

Following The House of Baba Yaga, The Impostors Theatre Company's third season features Hertha Nova written by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo, running from February 11-26, 2022; and Footholds Vol. 3, an anthology play by the community, running from June 10-19, 2022.

For more information visit theimpostorstheatre.com/boxoffice.html.