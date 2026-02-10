🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grelley Duvall Show will return with the world premiere of Grelley Duvall Best Actress, written and conceived by Alex Grelle with Jesse Morgan Young, directed by Kasey Foster, choreographed by Erin Kilmurray and Kasey Alfonso and music directed by Aunt Kelly, March 12 - April 12, at the Chopin Theatre.

Grelley Duvall Best Actress is an all new two-act revue featuring the award-winning performances and iconic cinematic moments that have inspired generations. Best Actress together live music, choreography, Oscar-worthy acting and a slew of puppets. Hollywood legends light up the stage for a star-studded evening that is part tear-jerker, part adrenaline rush, part whimsy and all Actress. Best Actress. We will see you on the red carpet.

The Grelley Duvall Show has been 5, 6, 7, 8'ing on Chicago stages since 2015. Originally incubated through Salonathon as part of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's LOOKOUT series, it soon became a hallmark of the hallowed Hideout Stage. In 2019, The Grelley Duvall Show toured to Theater on the Lake in collaboration with the Chicago Parks District. During the pandemic, The Grelley Duvall Show evolved into a New Medium with two spectacular television specials (“Grelley Duvall In My Home In My Prime” and “grelley.”), both aired on the Hideout's online platform. After a brief hiatus, Now That’s Grelley Duvall returned to the Hideout for a limited run in 2022. The fourth edition of The Grelley Duvall Show premiered at Color Club in February 2023 and Grelley Duvall V enjoyed a four-week run at the Chopin Theatre in spring 2025.

The cast of Grelley Duvall Best Actress includes Kara Brody (she/her), Madigan Burke (they/them), Alex Grelle (he/him), Lolly Extract (she/her), Darling Shear (she/they), Patrick Stengle (he/him) and Mary Williamson (she/her).

The band Grelley Duvall Best Actress is Aunt Kelly (she/her, Music Director/Keys/Guitart); Dan Gianaris (he/him, Bass); Max Loebman (he/him, Guitar) and Sarah Weddle (they/them, drums).