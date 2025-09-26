The Goodman to Hold Costume Sale From its Productions in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The striped suit from An Italian Straw Hat (1964). A giant puppet from The Light in the Piazza (2004). The black-and-red gown worn by Emily Rohm in The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024). Tiny Tim’s (Ava Rose Doty) jacket from the 47th annual production of A Christmas Carol (2024). These are just a few of the dozens of items available at The Goodman’s Costume Sale, a free event open to the public that was last offered in 2018.

Just in time for Halloween costume shopping season, the sale features modern and vintage items from productions spanning over 60 years of The Goodman’s century-long history. The Costume Sale takes place on October 11 from 10am to 4pm (doors open at 9:30am) at 170 N. Dearborn. Items range in price from $0.50 to $300, and visitors are asked to bring their own shopping bags. Only credit/debit card payments will be accepted; all sales are final. Funds raised from the sale support Goodman Theatre programming. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/CostumeSale. For media arrangements: Press@GoodmanTheatre.org.

In addition to dresses, suits, wigs, novelty costume pieces and other bespoke clothing for children and adults, the sale includes accessories, jewelry, footwear, craft supplies and props. Other notable items on offer include:

• A child’s pumpkin costume, an American flag dress and a corn dress—all with matching accessories—from The Music Man (2019)

• Prince Tamino, Papagena and Papageno costumes from The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024)

• Crumpet’s Elf costume from The Santaland Diaries (2018)

• Two elegant floor-length gowns from The Little Foxes (2015)

• A beaded, corseted red showgirl dress from Turn of the Century (2008)

• And much more!

Other productions showcased in the sale include A Little Night Music (1994), A Christmas Carol (2017-2019), A Winter’s Tale (2019), The Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci (2022) and The Penelopiad (2024). Most available items were designed by Anna Kuzmanic, with others designed by Jenny Mannis, Heidi Sue McMath, Mara Blumenfeld, Donna Grenata, Rachel Lambert and Catherine Zuber.