The Gift Theatre's KENTUCKY Begins Oct. 17

The Gift Theatre will conclude its 2019 Season with the Chicago premiere of Leah Nanako Winkler's dark comedy KENTUCKY, directed by ensemble member Chika Ike, playing October 17 - November 16, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are currently available at theaterwit.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 pm.

KENTUCKY features ensemble members Paul D'Addario, Martel Manning and Hannah Toriumi with Maryam Abdi, Ian Voltaire Deanes, Emjoy Gavino, Helen Joo Lee, Michael E. Martin, Emilie Modaff, Ana Silva and Jess Vann.

Two Sisters, Eccentric Parents, A Chatty Cat, And A Born-Again Wedding... What Could Go Wrong?

Hiro is a self-made single, almost 30 woman making it in New York while estranged from her dysfunctional family who lives in Kentucky. When her sister, a born-again Christian, decides to marry at 22, Hiro decides to do whatever she can to stop the wedding and salvage her sister's future. The themes of identity, religion and love collide in this unique coming-of-age story.

"You can't go home again - but sometimes you have to. Kentucky explores the ways in which we try to escape our past and what happens when confronted by it, particularly in the bizarre and stressful setting of a wedding," comment The Gift Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton and Associate Artistic Directors Emjoy Gavino and Paul D'Addario." "Playwright Leah Nanako Winkler explodes stereotypes (Southerners, born again Christians, the immigrant parent, the prodigal daughter), endowing each character with growing shades of humanity. The idea of a female Asian protagonist in a decidedly American setting, in a show that is not about race is somewhat of a revolution in American theatre. That she does it through searing humor, music and movement is what makes Leah an incredibly exciting voice in American Theatre."

The production team to date includes Ryan Emmons (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Rachel Levy (lighting design), Aaron Stephenson (sound design), Emilie Modaff (music director), Jess Vann (choreographer), Dwight Sora (dialect coach),Sarah Luse (production manager), David Preis (technical director), Lena Aubrey (master electrician) and Alex Oparka (stage manager).

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Emjoy Gavino and Hannah Toriumi in a publicity image for The Gift Theatre's Chicago premiere ofKENTUCKY. Photo by Claire Demos.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You