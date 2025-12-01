The Gift Theatre to Welcome New Ensemble Members and the Return of TEN

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gift Theatre is busy making plans for its 25th Anniversary season, including new ensemble members and a new home for TEN 25th, the company’s annual 10-minute performance festival of new work written, directed, and performed by various local artists. Details for a Winter Gala, celebrating 25 years, and two Mainstage productions will be announced soon. TEN 25th, March 25-April 4, 2026, will be presented at A Red Orchid Theatre 1531 N Wells St. in Chicago.

Joining The Gift Theatre ensemble are: Jennifer Aparicio, Shanésia Davis, Angela Morris, Jennifer Rumberger, Netta Walker and Patrick Weber.

Artistic Directors Jennifer Glasse and Brittany Burch comment, “Following the sold-out world premiere of Cygnus last spring, we embarked on a full strategic planning initiative that renewed our mission, clarified our vision and values, and set a solid course for The Gift’s future. We’re thrilled to welcome longtime members of our Gift community into the ensemble, strengthening the artistic family at the heart of our work. As we look ahead, we’re recommitting to our origins in Jefferson Park and actively exploring pathways to bring The Gift home again. Our 25th Anniversary ‘Homecoming’ season reflects that spirit—beginning with a winter gala and continuing this spring with TEN 25th at A Red Orchid Theatre. We can’t wait to share what’s next.”

TEN 25th features world premiere plays from Chicago playwrights John Gawlik, Jennifer Rumberger, Gregory Fenner, Kimberly Dixon-Mays, Dolores Diaz, Stephanie Alison Walker, Emilio Williams, and Brett Neveu

TEN 25th features the work of Gift ensemble members Cyd Blakewell, Erica Weiss, Gregory Fenner, Jennifer Glasse, Jennifer Rumberger, Jim Farruggio, John Gawlik, Kenny Mihlfried, Pat Weber, Paul D’Addario and Shanésia Davis.

