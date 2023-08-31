The Gift Theatre to Continue 2023/24 Season With THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE

The show will run September 14 – October 15.

Aug. 31, 2023

The Gift Theatre will continue its 2023/24 season with a revival of Jim Cartwright’s powerful, award-winning drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, directed by Devon de Mayo and Peter G. Andersen, playing September 14 – October 15, 2023 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are now on sale at thegifttheatre.org or by calling (773) 283-7071. Season subscriptions are currently available.

 

The production features ensemble members Emjoy Gavino, Alexandra Main and Martel Manning with Julia Rowley, Watson Swift, and Ben Veatch.

 

Blown fuses, real and metaphorical, punctuate the action with flashes of pent-up energy in this acclaimed play. The heroine frequently plunges the dilapidated house she shares with her alcoholic mother into darkness by playing her dead father's records at a volume matched only by the soulful power of her vocal impressions. She hides in her room, crooning and dreaming of love, while her disheveled mother mistakes a seedy agent's interest as affection rather than enthusiasm for the gold mine buried in her daughter's throat. This is an engaging fairy tale of despair, love and finally hope as LV finds a voice of her own.

 

“We loved the idea of presenting a Cinderella story, but in a way that would resonate with The Gift ensemble and audience – dark and quirky, with unexpected monsters and heroes,” write co-artistic directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse. “The Rise and Fall of Little Voice is equal parts hilarity, heartbreak and song. Our industry can disregard the people behind the show – this play explores that exploitation but also shows how art can help us find our humanity, despite the forces and systems that seek to overshadow it. Also, it’s just incredibly funny.”

 

The production team includes Hannah Clark (Scenic Designer), kClare McKelaston (Costume Designer), Gabrielle Strong (Lighting Designer), Forrest Gregor (Sound Designer), Lily Anna Berman (Props Designer), Adam Goldstein (Dialect Coach), Jessie Oliver (Vocal Consultant), David Preis* (Technical Director), Jennifer Aparicio (Production Manager), Sarah Luse* (Stage Manager), Diane Fairchild (Master Electrician), Aly Easton (Caption Design), andSuzanne Petri (Audio Description).

 

*Denotes The Gift Theatre Ensemble Member

 




Recommended For You