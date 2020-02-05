The Gift Theatre Will Present its 18th Annual Benefit, GIFT GALA 2020

The Gift Theatre will present its 18th annual benefit, GIFT GALA 2020 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6 pm - 11 pm at the contemporary-chic Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W, Diversey Ave. in Chicago.

Join the Gift ensemble and indulge in an evening of libations, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items, entertainment, dancing and more. Tickets and sponsorships are currently available at thegifttheatre.org or by calling (773) 283-7071. All proceeds support The Gift Theatre and its programming.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Gift Gala 2020

Date/time: Wednesday, February 15, 2020 from 6 pm - 11 pm

Location: Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago

Tickets: Single tickets $150; Single ticket + 2020 subscription $245; Table $1500 (8 tickets); VIP Table $2500 (8 tickets); Corporate Sponsor $5000 (8 tickets). For tickets and additional information on sponsorships, visit thegifttheatre.org or call (773) 283-7071.




