The Gift Theatre Announces GIFT GALA 2020

The Gift Theatre is pleased to present its 18h annual benefit, GIFT GALA 2020 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6 pm - 11 pm at the contemporary-chic Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W Diversey Ave. in Chicago.

Join the Gift ensemble and indulge in an evening of libations, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items, entertainment, dancing and more. Tickets and sponsorships are currently available at thegifttheatre.org or by calling (773) 283-7071. All proceeds support The Gift Theatre and its programming.





