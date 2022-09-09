The Factory Theater Cancels THE HOA Previews This Weekend To Due To Small Electrical Fire

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., is canceling the preview performances for The HOA this weekend, September 9 - 11, due to a small fire at the theater.

Thankfully, nobody was harmed in the fire and minor damages are set to be repaired in time for the official opening night, Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. For anyone who wishes to donate to help The Factory Theater recover from the financial loss of this fire may do so here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195952®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fstore%2F18%2Falldonations%2F1415?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The HOA opens The Factory Theater's 28th season and is a world premiere written by Angelina Martinez and directed by Christy Arington. The regular performance schedule is September 16 - October 22 and performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m, with additional Thursday performances October 13 and 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets for The HOA are $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

The HOA tells the story of two successful professionals, Cassie and Steve, moving to a new city after Steve receives a promotion. Their new neighbors seem nice, but it becomes clear to Cassie that something is really out of the ordinary. See what happens when a local couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that's not quite right.

The HOA cast includes Jennifer Betancourt~ (Cassie), Andrew Cawley (Steve), Moira Begale (Stephanie), Eric Frederickson (Syd), Erin Stewart (Colleen), Ben Veatch (Brent), Devri Chism (Barb), Chase Wheaton-Werle~ (Max), Brittany Ellis (Maddie), Reginald Hemphill (Patrick), Ashley Yates~ (Daphne), Michael Jones (Shawn), Sydney Back (Cassie U/S), Cooper Bohn (Steve U/S), Hilary Sanzel (Stephanie U/S), Daniel Vaughn (Syd U/S), Erika Rose (Colleen/Maddie U/S), Colin Jackson (Brent/Patrick U/S), April Lowery (Barb/Daphne U/S) and Ryan Blanchard (Max/Shawn U/S).

The HOA production team includes Angelina Martinez** (playwright), Christy Arington (director), Melissa Golden (associate director), Lindsey Chidester (stage manager), Rose Hamill (production manager), C.W. van Baale~ (master electrician), Pete Dully (lighting design), Jessica Van Winkle (costume design), Danny Rockett (sound design), Kayla Menz (intimacy design), and Pol Cooney (fight choreography), Moira Begale, (fight captain), and Manny Ortiz (master carpenter).