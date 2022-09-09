Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Factory Theater Cancels THE HOA Previews This Weekend To Due To Small Electrical Fire

Minor damages are set to be repaired in time for the official opening night, Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Factory Theater Cancels THE HOA Previews This Weekend To Due To Small Electrical Fire

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., is canceling the preview performances for The HOA this weekend, September 9 - 11, due to a small fire at the theater.

Thankfully, nobody was harmed in the fire and minor damages are set to be repaired in time for the official opening night, Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. For anyone who wishes to donate to help The Factory Theater recover from the financial loss of this fire may do so here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195952®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fstore%2F18%2Falldonations%2F1415?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The HOA opens The Factory Theater's 28th season and is a world premiere written by Angelina Martinez and directed by Christy Arington. The regular performance schedule is September 16 - October 22 and performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m, with additional Thursday performances October 13 and 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets for The HOA are $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

The HOA tells the story of two successful professionals, Cassie and Steve, moving to a new city after Steve receives a promotion. Their new neighbors seem nice, but it becomes clear to Cassie that something is really out of the ordinary. See what happens when a local couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that's not quite right.

The HOA cast includes Jennifer Betancourt~ (Cassie), Andrew Cawley (Steve), Moira Begale (Stephanie), Eric Frederickson (Syd), Erin Stewart (Colleen), Ben Veatch (Brent), Devri Chism (Barb), Chase Wheaton-Werle~ (Max), Brittany Ellis (Maddie), Reginald Hemphill (Patrick), Ashley Yates~ (Daphne), Michael Jones (Shawn), Sydney Back (Cassie U/S), Cooper Bohn (Steve U/S), Hilary Sanzel (Stephanie U/S), Daniel Vaughn (Syd U/S), Erika Rose (Colleen/Maddie U/S), Colin Jackson (Brent/Patrick U/S), April Lowery (Barb/Daphne U/S) and Ryan Blanchard (Max/Shawn U/S).

The HOA production team includes Angelina Martinez** (playwright), Christy Arington (director), Melissa Golden (associate director), Lindsey Chidester (stage manager), Rose Hamill (production manager), C.W. van Baale~ (master electrician), Pete Dully (lighting design), Jessica Van Winkle (costume design), Danny Rockett (sound design), Kayla Menz (intimacy design), and Pol Cooney (fight choreography), Moira Begale, (fight captain), and Manny Ortiz (master carpenter).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Above the Law Presents GRIMM, October 7- October 30Theatre Above the Law Presents GRIMM, October 7- October 30
September 9, 2022

Theatre Above the Law is opening their 7th season with a new version of last season's hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater.
The Factory Theater Cancels THE HOA Previews This Weekend To Due To Small Electrical FireThe Factory Theater Cancels THE HOA Previews This Weekend To Due To Small Electrical Fire
September 9, 2022

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., is canceling the preview performances for The HOA this weekend, September 9 - 11, due to a small fire at the theater.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Bring New Solo Show to Steppenwolf Theatre in NovemberComedian Jerrod Carmichael to Bring New Solo Show to Steppenwolf Theatre in November
September 9, 2022

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will bring his newest solo show to Steppenwolf. Hot on the heels of Carmichael’s smash hit HBO Special Rothaniel – widely hailed as a groundbreaking and singular achievement – Jerrod Carmichael will perform in Chicago for the first time since 2016.
Photos: First Look at THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at SteppenwolfPhotos: First Look at THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf
September 9, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is opening its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames’ fantastical play The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, now through October 9, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
September 9, 2022

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Now playing in a limited engagement through October 16, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!