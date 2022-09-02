The Den Theatre to Present Comedy Double Feature: The Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk's DUMB PEOPLE TOWN Podcast

The Den Theatre will present a comedy double feature: join The Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk for their hilarious and irreverent "Dumb People Town" podcast, then stick around for a stand-up set featuring the comedic triple threat. The fun takes place Friday October 14, 2022 at 7:15 pm (podcast) and 9:30 pm (stand-up set) on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($14 - $41) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Use promo code "DPT5" for $5 off each show.

"Dumb People Town" is as much an exploration as it is a celebration of dumb people doing dumb things (often in Florida). Incredible improviser and comedian Daniel Van Kirk rustles up wild local news stories and riffs on their details with The Sklar Brothers. Wherever there's a drunk, buck-naked man running around with a machete, the boys of "Dumb People Town" will be there. The Criminal Mischief comes fast and furious in Dumb People Town.

The Sklar Brothers

Randy and Jason Sklar can currently be seen in the fourth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows playing fictional Property Brothers 'Bran and Toby Daltry.' The Sklars produced, wrote and starred in The Nosebleeds, a UFC original series that released this summer on UFC's Fight Pass. The series is a hilarious deep dive into UFC's history featuring comedy sketches, field pieces and in-studio character bits.

The Sklars notably hosted and produced History Channel's United Stats of America and created and starred in the ESPN cult hit series Cheap Seats, besides being guest hosts on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle. Their television credits include Glow, Bajillion Dollar Properties, Maron, Agent Carter, Playing House, Partners, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Entourage, CSI, Law & Order and Comedy Central Presents. They released their hour special, Hipster Ghosts on Starz. The Sklars have recurred on the TruTV Series Those Who Can't and several episodes of AMC's hit series Better Call Saul.

The Sklar Brothers two critically acclaimed podcasts, "View From The Cheap Seats" and "Dumb People Town" with co-host Daniel Van Kirk, appear on Starburns Podcasting network, the latter having been developed as an animated series for AMAZON.

Daniel Van Kirk

Named a "Comic To Watch" by Comedy Central, Daniel Van Kirk is a comedian that you might know from Bob's Burgers, Comedy Central and the NFL Network. You can also hear him every week co-hosting the podcasts "Dumb People Town" with the Sklar Brothers and "Pen Pals" along with Rory Scovel. Daniel tours around the country performing at comedy clubs and at festivals including Just For Laughs Montreal, SF Sketchfest and The Moontowner Comedy Festival. His album "Thanks Diane," which debuted at #1 on iTunes, is available wherever you listen to comedy.

Tickets: $21 - $26 regular seating ($14 - $19 obstructed view); $36 - $41 front row VIP table seating; $31 - $36 VIP table seating; $26 - $31 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.