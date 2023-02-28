The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March

The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

A two-time Emmy nominee, heard on "The Joe Rogan Experience", a regular on "The Adam Carolla Show" and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special I Never Thought (YouTube clip), Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms.

Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. In stand up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and now headlines all over the country. He also appeared on season 15 of America's Got Talent; Michael received a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter-Finals.

As an actor, Michael stars in the Apple TV+ series Amber Brown, recurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot the Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot Happy Together for CBS and was a principal in Facebook Watch's first sitcom series, Starter Pack.

As a host, Michael can be heard every weekday on SiriusXM's Pop2K. He also hosts his own "Yo Show" podcast (YouTube clip), which often includes conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers. Michael has interviewed Joseph Gordan Levitt, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Dane Cook, Jo Koy, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Aniston, Tone Bell, Donnell Rawlings, Craig Conant, Jim Jeffries, Rick Fox and more.

Performance schedule:

Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.