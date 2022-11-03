The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Guilio Gallarotti in November

The Den Theatre will welcome comedian Giulio Gallarotti for an evening of stand-up on Saturday, November 26 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Giulio Gallarotti is a New York City based standup comedian, actor, host and podcaster. He made his Netflix stand-up comedy special debut on Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in June 2022. His podcast, "Oops," which he hosts with Francis Ellis, is regularly listed on the iTunes top charts. He has appeared on TV shows such as Hulu's Ramy, AXS Gotham Comedy Live and MTV's Totally Clueless/Girl Code, as well as Comedy Central and Sirius XM radio. Giulio is an avid traveler which he has documented in several projects including Places You Can Go - Iraq and Standup in Rwanda: It's Not So Different. Giulio performs regularly at comedy clubs in NYC and across the country.

COVID safety: As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, The DenTheatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.